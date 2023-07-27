PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

PHM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,761. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

