Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Cut by Northland Capmk

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

APLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,617 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 122.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 861,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

