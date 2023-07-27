Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Danaher Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $264.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

