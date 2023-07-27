Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Americas Silver Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 63.20%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

