Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%.

Lion Electric Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a P/E ratio of 236.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

