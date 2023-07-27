Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Issued By Zacks Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $13.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.91 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $422.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.49 and its 200-day moving average is $432.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.