Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a 200 day moving average of $119.45. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,077,045 shares of company stock worth $260,641,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

