Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.51). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $194.94 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.28.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.