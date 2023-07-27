Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.29.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$9.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.10 million, a PE ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 0.82. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 235.80 and a quick ratio of 102.67.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

