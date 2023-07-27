Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.76. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $2,002,234.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,215,586 shares in the company, valued at $248,209,249.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,391,009 shares of company stock worth $60,248,246. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.