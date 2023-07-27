Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Decreased by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 649,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,784,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 2,865,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in B2Gold by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 2,880,126 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

