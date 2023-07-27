Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$242.64.

TSE BYD opened at C$240.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$245.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$226.17. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$153.52 and a 12-month high of C$254.76.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$966.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$919.26 million. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

