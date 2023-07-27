Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Decreased by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

CF opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.