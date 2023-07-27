Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. Cut by Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$829.88 million during the quarter. Interfor had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.41%.
Interfor Price Performance
Shares of IFP opened at C$24.78 on Thursday. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$19.75 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.55.
Insider Activity at Interfor
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.10 per share, with a total value of C$69,285.90. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Featured Articles
