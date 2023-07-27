Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MFC stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

