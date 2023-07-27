Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lowered by Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE OVV opened at C$56.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.77. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.47 by C($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of C$3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.16 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.