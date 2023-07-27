Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.30. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

