Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will earn $9.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.11. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $39.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2023 earnings at $38.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $40.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $43.42 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.2 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $445.00 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,394,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.