Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Reduced by Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$263.80 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$329.42 million, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

