Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

