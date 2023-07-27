Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lifted by Zacks Research

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $152,918.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,878 shares of company stock valued at $425,666 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.