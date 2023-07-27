Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $282.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

