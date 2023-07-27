Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By DA Davidson

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 7.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

ZION stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

