Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for TELUS Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of TU opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

