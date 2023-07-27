Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Lifted by Analyst

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dover Price Performance

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $146.80 on Thursday. Dover has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.