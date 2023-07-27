Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $86.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million.

IMAX Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMAX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.