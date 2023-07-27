Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

State Street Stock Performance

STT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

NYSE:STT opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.41.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

