Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Reduced by Zacks Research

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on T. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS stock opened at C$24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$23.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

