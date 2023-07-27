Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324,506 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,028,000 after buying an additional 224,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,875,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after buying an additional 53,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

