Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Boosted by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

