QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QNST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Insider Activity

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 840,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,399,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

