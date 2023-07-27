R Stanton Dodge Sells 52,777 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The company had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

