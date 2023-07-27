Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAIN shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rain Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th.

Rain Oncology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.11. Rain Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 588,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,240,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,061.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rain Oncology news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 588,768 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $606,431.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,240,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,061.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 333,325 shares of Rain Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $369,990.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,740,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,778.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rain Oncology during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rain Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Rain Oncology by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Rain Oncology by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rain Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Oncology

)

Rain Oncology Inc, a late-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

