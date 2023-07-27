Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.97

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and traded as high as $23.16. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands.
Rand Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter.
Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend
About Rand Worldwide
Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Worldwide
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.