Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Mercer International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CSFB dropped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MERC opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $585.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mercer International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.