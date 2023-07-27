Raymond James Begins Coverage on Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.7 %

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 34.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

