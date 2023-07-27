Raymond James Increases Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock worth $3,974,878. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.