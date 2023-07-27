Raymond James Lowers Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

