Raymond James Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

