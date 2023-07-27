Raymond James Lowers Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.
Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %
Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
