Raymond James Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $57.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.