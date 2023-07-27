Raymond James Trims Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Target Price to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.84.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$20.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$996.38 million, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$16.11 and a 12 month high of C$24.00.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5606497 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

