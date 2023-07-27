RB Global, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RBA)

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RB Global in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RBA. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

RB Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in RB Global by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 71,261 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

