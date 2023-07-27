Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RC. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

