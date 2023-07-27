Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

RETA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

RETA stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

