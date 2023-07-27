Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.54

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and traded as low as $8.32. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 40,525 shares traded.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66.

Redeia Corporación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Redeia Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,019 kilometers; and has 94,221 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services.

