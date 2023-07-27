Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,858,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 474,164 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

