Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BancFirst Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BancFirst from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BANF stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 38.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1,221.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

