Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PBAM opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

