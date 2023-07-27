Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NSA opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 224.00%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

