Reviewing Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) & Its Rivals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) is one of 220 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hikma Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors 122 649 1379 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hikma Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors -55.33% -403.78% -9.77%

Dividends

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A 17.36 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors $720.12 million -$13.73 million 206.77

Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.